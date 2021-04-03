IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals Results

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2020-2021 IHSAA boys basketball season comes to a close at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday.

Class 4A

Lawrence North vs Carmel

TBA

Class 3A

Silver Creek 50, Leo 49

Silver Creek earned its second 3A title in three years with a one-point win. The team closed its season riding a 14-game wins streak.

Class 2A

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 55, Parke Heritage 40

Blackhawk finished the game on a 20-9 run to win its second state title in three years. Purdue commit Caleb Furst led the Braves with 20 points. Parke Heritage, continuing its third year as an IHSAA member, finished the season 27-4.

Class A

Barr-Reeve 64, Kouts 48

The Vikings never trailed to capture the program’s second state title. Curt Hopf led the team with 23 points and 19 rebounds. Barr-Reeve finished its season on a 23-game wins streak. Head Coach Josh Thompson has totaled an 80-6 record over his three seasons leading the program.