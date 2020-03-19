IHSAA cancels boys state basketball tournament because of COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The IHSAA officially canceled the rest of the boys state basketball tournament Thursday afternoon.

The cancellation comes hours after Governor Eric Holcomb ordered all state schools closed until May 1.

“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancellation of the remaining games of the 2020 IHSAA boys basketball tournament series,” IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox wrote in a statement.

The association postponed the tournament last Friday in hopes of resuming.

“While the Association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now unreachable,” Cox wrote. “The heath and safety of our public remains paramount and our primary focus.”

The tournament still had three weekends left with the regional, semi-state and state final rounds to be played.

The IHSAA will announce the status of the spring sports season at a later date.