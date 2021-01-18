IHSAA changes date for boys basketball state finals

INDIANAPOLIS – The IHSAA announced Monday it is changing the date of the boys basketball state finals to avoid scheduling conflicts with the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, which the Hoosier state will host mid-March to early April.

The IHSAA executive committee decided the finals will take place April 3 instead of March 27, so teams can still play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, one of six sites expected to host NCAA Tournament games.

The Final Four and national championship game are scheduled to be played April 3-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Earlier round schedules are still to be determined.

“In a year that has seen plenty of disruption, we also felt this arrangement would cause the least amount of disruption,” said IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig.

Dates of earlier rounds of the boys tournament remain the same with sectionals scheduled March 2-6, regionals March 13, and semi-state games March 20.

This will be the second time in IHSAA history the boys basketball state finals will play in the month of April.