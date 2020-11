INDIANAPOLIS – The 48th annual IHSAA Football state finals are scheduled to play at Lucas Oil Stadium November 27-28.

Friday games:

Class 2A: Fort Wayne Luers vs Western Boone at 11 a.m. ET

Class 4A: Hobart vs Roncalli at 3 p.m. ET

Class 6A: Westfield vs Center Grove at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday games:

Class 1A: South Adams vs Covenant Christian at 11 a.m. ET

Class 3A: Bishop Chatard vs Danville at 3 p.m. ET

Class 5A: Zionsville vs Cathedral at 7 p.m. ET