IHSAA names Paul Neidig next Commissioner

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Paul Neidig will be the ninth commissioner in the history of the IHSAA, effective August 1, 2020.

Neidig, the current assistant commissioner since 2017, will follow Bobby Cox, who is retiring this year.

“I’m very humbled to be chosen to become the next commissioner of the IHSAA,”

said Neidig. “I’m proud to be a part of this organization and lead it into the future.

Our primary focus will continue to be promoting and supporting education-based athletics in our state.”

Neidig has a 34-year career in athletic administration and secondary education. Before his time with the IHSAA he worked in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. He also served on the IHSAA Board of Directors from 2004 to 2017.

