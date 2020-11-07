Indiana beats Michigan for first time in 33 years

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 07: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Indiana Hoosiers throws a pass during the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium on November 07, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana football team has beaten Michigan for the first time since 1987.

The No. 13 Hoosiers took control of the game from the opening kick and beat the No. 23 Wolverines 38-21 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Indiana victory snaps a streak of 24 straight losses to Michigan. The Wolverines have been dominant in most of those wins, but the series has been more competitive over the last five years with two games going to overtime.

The Hoosiers scored on their opening possession and never looked back. Michael Penix Junior hit Miles Marshall for a 13-yard touchdown to cap off a 74-yard, 11-play drive.

Penix added touchdown passes to Ty Fryfogle and Peyton Hendershot and Charles Campbell made a 52-yard field goal as Indiana took a 24-7 lead to the locker room.

Stevie Scott III ran for two touchdowns and the defense forced two turnovers in the second half as the Hoosiers secured the victory.

Indiana will now look to go to 4-0 next week when they travel to Michigan State.