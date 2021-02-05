Indiana, Purdue football schedules released

Indiana head coach Tom Allen watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 27-11. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten released the 2021 football schedule on Friday afternoon.

Indiana will kickoff the season with a conference game on the road at Iowa on Sept. 4. The Hoosiers open the home portion of their schedule with a non-conference game against Idaho on Sept. 11.

The two highlights of Indiana’s schedule are home games with Cincinnati on Sept. 18 and Ohio State on Oct. 23. The Bearcats finished 8th in the final AP poll after a trip to the Peach Bowl while the Buckeyes just edged out the Hoosiers for the Big Ten East title last season.

Purdue opens the season at home against Oregon State on Sept. 4. The Boilermakers travel to UConn the next week before renewing their rivalry with Notre Dame on Sept. 18 in South Bend.

The Boilers and Fighting Irish have met 86 times, but have not played for the Shillelagh Trophy since 2014 when Notre Dame won 30-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

ESPN and The Athletic are reporting the Boilermakers’ Nov. 20 game at Northwestern will be played at Wrigley Field, but neither school has confirmed the location.

Here are both teams’ full schedules:

Indiana Sept. 4 at Iowa

Sept. 11 vs. Idaho

Sept. 18 vs. Cincinnati

Sept. 25 at Western Kentucky

Oct. 2 at Penn State

Oct. 16 vs. Michigan State

Oct. 23 vs. Ohio State

Oct. 30 at Maryland

Nov. 6 at Michigan

Nov. 13 vs. Rutgers

Nov. 20 vs. Minnesota

Nov. 27 at Purdue (Old Oaken Bucket Game) Purdue Sept. 4 vs. Oregon State

Sept. 11 at Connecticut

Sept. 18 at Notre Dame

Sept. 25 vs. Illinois

Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota

Oct. 16 at Iowa

Oct. 23 vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 30 at Nebraska

Nov. 6 vs. Michigan State

Nov. 13 at Ohio State

Nov. 20 at Northwestern

Nov. 27 vs. Indiana (Old Oaken Bucket Game)