Indiana QB Ramsey says he’s transferring to Northwestern

JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 02: Peyton Ramsey #12 of the Indiana Hoosiers head looks to pass the ball in the first half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers at TIAA Bank Field on January 2, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is transferring to Northwestern.

Ramsey tweeted Monday he is “beyond excited for the next chapter” and thanked Indiana for “allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football.” He also said he is grateful to Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and “can’t wait to get started.”

Ramsey completed 67% of his passes for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns with 23 interceptions in three seasons at Indiana.

He lost the starting job in August to redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. But as Penix dealt with injuries throughout last season, Ramsey remained focused and helped lead the Hoosiers to their first eight-win season since 1993 and their first winning record in Big Ten play since 1993. Indiana went 8-5 and lost to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.

Northwestern ranked among the worst in the nation in passing last season and went 3-9 to match its worst record since 2002.