Indiana woman crushes wakesurfing world record

LIZTON, Ind. — A woman from Lizton, Indiana is now a Guinness World Record holder after she wakesurfed for eight straight hours!

On June 8, Lori Keeton — owner of Floors For You in Brownsburg — went to Raccoon Lake. With some additional fuel gallons and gas cans on the boat to refuel, she was able to break the record by several hours.

The previous women’s record for wakesurfing was two hours and 18 minutes, with the men’s record sitting at three hours and 55 minutes.

Keeton surfed for so long that the Guinness World Record judge had to tell her to quit because a second judge would have had to be called in to take over. She claims the energy out on the lake is what kept her going.

“There was hundreds of people along the banks lined up waving American flags and cheering me on, and it was just an incredible day for me, and I drew so much energy from all of the fans,” said Keeton. “I was wearing an apple watch, so I could see people were texting me and messages were coming in, I just didn’t want to stop!”

Apparently, eight hours isn’t not enough for Keeton. She says she wants to double her time next year.

While Keeton enjoys her time on the water, she also uses her skills for a good cause. She’s fundraising for Wake for Warriors — a nonprofit that takes veterans out on the lake and teaches them and their families water sports.

“They have taught blind people, prosthetic leg, no legs and many other disabilities to surf behind a boat,” said Keeton. “It’s all 100% volunteers, and all the donations go directly to the veterans.

“I love Wake for Warriors so much that next month I will be getting certified to teach veterans and their families locally in Indiana to surf behind my boat! I will also be working with my boat dealership, N3 Boatworks, to help host the events”