Indianapolis 500 to be held at 25% fan capacity; face coverings required

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 26: Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Team Penske Chevrolet leads the field away at the start of the 103rd Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials announced Tuesday that the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 will now run with 25% capacity for fans.

Face coverings will be required for all attendees.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) had previously expected to run the race, scheduled for Aug. 23, with 50% fan capacity. Details of IMS’ nearly 100-page plan will be sheared on Wednesday.

Ticket sales will not be permitted after Friday, July 24, to help limit the number of sales.

“In June, we announced the race was on and that attendance would be limited to no more than 50 percent of capacity,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles. “We also made clear we intended to do things differently this year. By offering credits to fans who had previously purchased tickets, encouraging those over 65 to stay at home, limiting attendance in the infield, reducing tickets in our suites and promising fans their decision to not attend would not impact their seniority or right to renew tickets for 2021, we now anticipate attendance at approximately 25 percent of capacity. We will welcome fans back, and we have an aggressive plan in place, which has been developed through collaboration with national, state and local health experts.”

This year’s race is expected to include numerous safety precautions, including the reassignment of seats to provide for greater distancing; the issuance and required use of masks, distribution of hand sanitizer to all who enter; temperature checks in order to enter; and changes throughout the facility to minimize lines and gathering spots, including limiting options from concession stands to mostly pre-packaged foods. Numerous other changes will also be in place.

“We look forward to welcoming fans back to the 500 in person. Our outdoor facility is mammoth, and with attendance of about 25 percent, it will certainly look different this year,” said Miles. “We want to demonstrate that even under current circumstances, people can gather with carefully planned procedures in place so we don’t have to go back to shutting down our country and our community.”

IMS will fulfill all ticket requests that have been received from existing customers. Those tickets will be distributed beginning the first week of August.