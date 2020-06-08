Indianapolis Colts players to report to camp in late July

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are looking to do as much as possible safely in-person to prepare for the upcoming season.

Head coach Frank Reich revealed a tentative summer schedule with media on Monday.

He said this is the last week of virtual organized team activities before players try to get together on their own next week.

Reich added rookies are scheduled to report to training camp July 22. Veterans are to arrive July 28.

The Colts will conduct training camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center without fans. The team plans to hold camp at Grand Park in Westfield next year.

“The only thing I do is I assure the guys that we have made a plan for every contingency that we can possibly think of that the NFL will bring us,” Reich said. “The players need to trust us. I do think that they trust us that whatever we have to do to adjust as leadership, we’ll do.”

Reich said quarterback Philip Rivers and his family, including his nine children, are settling into the Circle City.

“They’re swimming in pools in Indianapolis, making new friends and really looking forward to being a part of the Indianapolis community,” he said. “And I know he’s already calling guys to throw.”

Last season’s starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s assignment for 2020 remains the same, which is to do what is right for the team, according to Reich.

“We need him to be who he is this year for us to get to where we want to go,” he said. “Whether that means he ends up playing some games, or playing a number of plays or even if he’s just there to support Philip.”

Reich shared with media how he has tried to lead discussions with players about building personal and team identities, especially amid current events.

He brought in former Colts head coach Tony Dungy, 10-time NBA All-Star Ray Allen, and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers to provide additional words of encouragement.

“I just think it’s helpful to hear their perspective. These are all very accomplished men. More accomplished than I am,” Reich said. “Just an opportunity for guys to hear men that I know they respect.”