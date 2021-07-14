Indianapolis Indians add 5 home games in ‘Triple-A Final Stretch’

INDIANAPOLIS — Baseball fans will have five additional opportunities to watch an Indians game in Indianapolis after officials announced Wednesday that all Triple-A teams will have their seasons extended.

The season extension — called the “Triple-A Final Stretch” — will include an additional 10 games and replace the traditional postseason format for 2021, announced Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball.

With the Triple-A Final Stretch, all 30 Triple-A teams are eligible for postseason glory. A champion will be named based on the best overall winning percentage in the 10 additional games. In the event two or more teams tie, criteria to determine a Triple-A Final Stretch champion is as follows:

Best regular season winning percentage.

Regular season head-to-head record (if three or more clubs are tied, the best winning percentage in games among the clubs).

Best regular season winning percentage over the final 20 games.

Best regular season winning percentage over the final 21 games, etc.

Regular season division champions will be named based on the best overall winning percentage

through the originally scheduled 120-game regular season that concludes Sept. 19.

“We are thrilled to add five home games to our 2021 schedule as we play into October for the first time in

over 70 years,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. “The

‘Triple-A Final Stretch’ gives our players, fans and organization added excitement to finish this season on

a high note while carrying momentum into the offseason to prepare for our 2022 campaign.”

In the Triple-A Final Stretch, the Indians will play at Werner Park against the Omaha Storm Chasers from Sept. 22-26 before returning to Victory Field to play the Nashville Sounds from Sept. 29-Oct. 3. Indianapolis’ five additional home games are listed below with game times and promotions:

