Indianapolis Indians cleared to welcome fans through May at 25% capacity

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Indians announced Thursday they’ve gotten permission from the Marion County Public Health Department to have some fans at games through at least May.

The team will operate with 25% capacity at Victory Field, which amounts to approximately 3,450 fans per game.

“We are appreciative of the guidance and leadership shown from the Marion County Public Health Department throughout the pandemic and are thankful that with its approval, our passionate fans can safely return to Victory Field for our first homestand,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. “We truly look forward to welcoming fans and Indians baseball back to Victory Field as we celebrate our beautiful ballpark’s 25th anniversary.”

Full and half-season ticketholders have priority access to seat selection for the May 11-16 six-game homestead against Toledo. Mini and flex plan holders along with Knot Hole Kids Club members will

receive priority access to Indianapolis’ first and only homestand in May on April 26, two days prior to the single-game ticket on-sale date of April 28.

The Indians say capacity percentages and ticket information for later in the summer will be announced once those plans are approved.

Here are some things fans should be aware of:

Per the current MCPHD order, face coverings will be required for all fans over the age of 2 years old. Fans may only remove masks when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location.

Seating options will primarily be sold in pods of 2, 4 or 6 seats in the seating bowl to ensure social distancing.

All concession stands will be cashless with food and condiments distributed in closed or prepackaged containers.

The Indians have transitioned to a digital ticketing system to provide a safe, convenient and secure way for fans to use and share game tickets. Digital ticketing provides a contactless entry solution for all fans coming to Victory Field.

More details on health and safety protocols can be found here. Tickets can be purchased here.