Indianapolis Indians extend affiliation with Pittsburgh Pirates through 2030

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Indians have agreed to extend its Triple-A affiliation with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the next 10 years.

Indianapolis is one of 120 teams included in the revamped minor league system, which was announced Friday by Major League Baseball. The MLB also announced players’ salaries will increase from 38-72% for the 2021 season, while reducing in-season travel for players and coaches.

The Indians said they plan to release ticket information, and their 2021 schedule, in the coming weeks.

According to ESPN, Triple-A teams remain scheduled to open 144-game schedules at the start of April but are likely to be pushed back until the start of May because of the coronavirus pandemic. Post-season formats have not been determined due to the pandemic.

“From the front office to the players and coaches, it has been a pleasure working with the Pirates organization and we are eager to continue our relationship for the next decade,” said Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. “Our organization and fans have reason for excitement as we usher in the 25th anniversary of Victory Field in 2021.”

The Indians announced in July it established a committee to determine the future franchise’s nickname, which came after the NFL’s Washington team dropped their “Redskins” nickname. The Indians have not announced further intent to change the team’s name.