Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field for first time since August of 2019

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Indians return to play ball at Victory Field Tuesday for the first time in nearly two years!
Believe it or not — the last time the Indians played at home was August 31, 2019.
Tuesday’s home opener will be against the Toledo Mud Hens. The game is set to start at 7 p.m.
“I’m gonna try and contain my excitement,” said Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indianapolis Indians. “I’ve heard that August 31, 2019 date so many times. It’s just so hard to believe that we have to go back to August of 2019 since the last time we saw the Indians.”
Masks are required, and attendance is capped at 25% capacity for May. That’s about 3,450 fans.
Tickets are being sold in pods for safety.
Daily Deals
Daily deals will be back at Victory Field this season.
Tuesdays: Dollar menus
Wednesdays: Afternoon games
Thursdays: Drink deals
Fridays: Firework display
Sundays: Kids eat free
You can see the complete Indians’ schedule here.