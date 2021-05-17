Indianapolis Indians: Victory Field to increase capacity to 50% for June series

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Indians announced Monday that Victory Field will operate at 50% capacity. This means the Indians will play the next 12 home games with an expanded attendance of 6,900 people.

The Indians said this attendance will stand for its next two homestands beginning Tuesday, June 1 and continuing through Sunday, June 20. 12 home games in total will be played during that time with around 6,900 tickets available per game.

The Indians will welcome the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians Triple-A affiliate) for six games from June 1-6, followed by the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) from June 15-20 for a six game series.

The public on sale for single-game tickets begins Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at IndyIndians.com, by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or by email at Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Full-and half-season ticket holders receive priority access to the June 1 through June 20 home games beginning Monday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

Mini and flex plan holders along with Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive priority seating access on Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m..

According to the Indians, the seating bowl manifest has been adjusted for Victory Field to reach 50% capacity. Outfield lawn pods can hold up to six people at $12 per ticket while reserved ($15) and box ($18) seat pods accommodate two to six people.

Face mask policy from Indianapolis Indians press release:

Regarding face coverings, both Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have deferred to state and local authorities on mask mandates. Per the current Marion County Health Department Order (MCPHD) order, face coverings will be required for all fans over the age of 2 years old. Fans may only remove masks when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location. As safety protocols continue to evolve, the Indians will update Victory Field’s capacity percentage and guidelines upon approval from the MCPHD.