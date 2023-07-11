SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Officials with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum announced Tuesday that the site is set to undergo an $89 million renovation, its first major update in 40 years.

The announcement included a discussion on the public phase of an $89 million capital campaign titled “The Stories Behind the Spectacle,” which will fund what officials called a “complete transformation” of the Museum.

The renovation, IMS Museum said in a Tuesday press release, is the first significant renovation the site has seen in almost 40 years.

According to the IMS Museum, the renovations will include the introduction of seven permanent and three rotating galleries, in addition to new tours, exhibits and a racing simulator.

“The new exhibits and experiences will bring to life the Museum’s vision to create a global destination that provides interactive, immersive and diverse Indianapolis 500 storytelling and educational experiences that can be enjoyed by guests of all ages,” IMS Museum said.

The IMS Museum is a tax-exempt non-profit that is responsible for its own funding and revenue generation, the release said, hence the capital campaign.

Despite being housed within IMS itself, the Museum is a separate entity that is not financially affiliated with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.