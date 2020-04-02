Indianapolis Public Library partners with Pacers for ‘Call-a-Pacer’ reading program

Pacers players Malcolm Brogdon (left) and Goga Bitadze (right) (Photo Provided By Indianapolis Public Library)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Public Library is partnering with the Indiana Pacers to offer a fun program to help encourage young basketball fans to read.

Children and families are invited to hear basketball-inspired children stories read by Pacers players and personalities from April through June on The Indianapolis Public Library’s 24-hour Call-a-Story telephone line.

Listeners can hear recorded stories from Pacers by dialing 317-275-4444 or toll-free at 877-275-9007, or by visiting Pacers.com.

The schedule for this 27th year of Call-a-Pacer stories is as follows:

Week of April 6 – Justin Holiday reads “The Basketball Ball” by Esme Raji Codell

April 13 – T.J. McConnell reads “Dino-Basketball” by Lisa Wheeler

April 20 – Alize Johnson reads “The Real Slam Dunk” by Charisse K. Richardson

April 27 – Goga Bitadze reads “Basketball Break” by CC Joven

May 4 – T.J. Leaf reads “Brendan & Belinda & The Slam Dunk” by Anne Rockwell

May 11 – Naz Mitrou-Long reads “Short Takes: Fast-Break Basketball Poetry” by Charles R. Smith, Jr.

May 18 – Edmond Sumner reads “Jimmy’s Boa & the Bungee Jump Slam Dunk” by Trinka Hakes Noble

May 26 – Doug McDermott reads “Crazy About Basketball” by Loris Lesynski

June 1 – Malcolm Brogdan reads “The Basketball Blowout” by David A. Kelly

June 8 – Myles Turner reads “Salt in His Shoes” by Deloris Jordan

June 15 – Domas Sabonis reads “I Got Next” by Daria Peoples-Riley

June 22 – Victor Oladipo reads “Tall Tales: Six Amazing Basketball Dreams” by Charles R. Smith, Jr.

The library’s physical locations remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it says its many e-books and other free resources can be accessed at www.indypl.org.

Fans will be able to pick up Pacers photo cards and posters and check out books read by the Pacers when the library reopens.