Indy Eleven beats Saint Louis 2-0 as play resumes

INDIANAPOLIS – The NHRA Drag Racing season resumes with back-to-back events at Lucas Oil Raceway over the next two weekends.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals run July 11 and 12. The Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals follow July 18 and 19.

For the first time in five months since the NHRA season was suspended in February, drivers got behind the wheel again Friday to test at Lucas Oil Raceway.

“I hit the gas pedal. Boy, it took me back in time,” said three-time Top Fuel champion Antron Brown. “I was ready for it. But, you’re not ready for it until you do it. I’m excited to be back here in NHRA.”

Tony Schumacher is the most successful Top Fuel Driver of all-time with eight NHRA championships. The 50-year-old makes his return to racing this weekend following an 18-month hiatus.

“To go in a two-race special in Indianapolis, which has been our most successful track, just an incredible moment,” Schumacher said. “The guys are excited. I’m excited.”

Other members of the Don Schumacher Racing Team hope to help DSR reach 350 wins, an unprecedented milestone across NHRA.

“I remember being twelve years old and wishing that Don Schumacher was standing behind me judging, if I would be someday be good enough to drag for him,” said Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett, a seven-time national event winner.

Lucas Oil Raceway told FOX59 25% capacity is allowed at the raceway over the next two weekends. Fans must conduct a temperature check before entering, wear a mask, and remain six feet apart.

Hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies will be available at the raceway. Printed and mobile entry tickets will be accepted at the gate. Tickets cost $20 per person.