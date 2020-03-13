IndyCar cancels races through April

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The IndyCar Series has canceled the first four races of the 2020 season.

The new season was set to begin on Sunday with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The other events were scheduled in Birmingham, Long Beach and Austin.

“Although we are disappointed to delay the start to this IndyCar season and will miss our incredible fans who support us each year, the safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority,” the series wrote in a statement.

As of right now, the season would start with the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday, May 9. The 104th Indianapolis 500 is two weeks later.

“We will continue to coordinate with public health experts and government officials as we determine the appropriate plans for resuming our schedule,” the series added.

Series officials announced on Thursday the race would still run on the streets of St. Petersburg with no fans and a shortened schedule, but reversed course less than 24 hours later.