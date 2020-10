KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- ESPN reporter Adam Schefter says the Kansas City Chiefs will play the New England Patriots on Monday at 7:05 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium, following a postponement from Sunday after both teams had players test positive for coronavirus.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu are so far the only ones to return positive tests, but both teams are doing additional screening. In the mean time, the Chiefs shut down their facility Saturday and are looking ahead to playing their showdown with the Patriots in a couple of days.