IndyCar postpones doubleheader at Mid-Ohio until later in season

INDIANAPOLIS – A week after announcing the race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course would become a doubleheader, the IndyCar Series has postponed the event until later in the season.

The races scheduled for August 8-9 will be moved to either September or October.

The 104th Indianapolis 500 on August 23 is now the next race on the IndyCar schedule.

The track was going to allow a limited amount of fans into the 13-turn road course with a temperature check, health screening and face covering.

“Our team continues to work with all of our partners and our local government to identify a date later this year when we can host The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio,” the track wrote in a statement. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans as we navigate this postponement.”

The IndyCar Series has made several adjustments to this year’s schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials canceled on Monday the race at Portland and the doubleheader at Laguna Seca and added doubleheaders at Mid-Ohio, Indianapolis and Gateway to maintain a 14-race schedule.

The whole month of September is open to host Mid-Ohio along with two weeks in between the doubleheader at IMS on October 2-3 and the season finale in St. Petersburg on October 25.