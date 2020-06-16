IndyCar driver Pippa Mann gives gas cards to hospital housekeeping staff

INDIANAPOLIS – IndyCar driver Pippa Mann gave healthcare workers a little gas Tuesday, handing out $50 gift cards to 100 housekeeping employees at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on 86th Street.



“The doctors and nurses have had so much recognition, and deserve the recognition during the pandemic,” Mann said. “But, it’s kind of cool to recognize other front-line staff whom are working in the fight against COVID-19.”



Housekeeping employee Jordan Evans understands what it is like to fight the novel coronavirus, treating patients in St. Vincent’s adult emergency room unit. She has also recovered from COVID-19. Evans said she does not know how she contracted it.



“I had been sick on and off for two months. I had gotten a false negative. Came to work still. Headaches, nausea, sore throat, fevers,” Evans said. “I’ve worn all of the proper equipment. It’s just something that happened.”



Housekeeping staff members, like Evans, said they do not feel like they are the most important employees at St. Vincent. But, Mann wants to make those in Evans’ position feel valued.

“All of the front-line workers are at a greater risk than the general population,” Mann said. “To be able to recognize another group of them, and to be able to do something small for them, is really, really fantastic.”