IndyCar driver Rinus VeeKay suffers clavicle injury in cycling trail accident

IndyCar driver and 2021 Indy Grand Prix winner Rinus VeeKay was injured during a training ride on a cycling trail.

According to a release from Ed Carpenter Racing, the 20-year-old Dutch driver suffered a clavicle injury and is currently being treated by the IndyCar medical staff. The team reports VeeKay is in good spirits and did not suffer further injury.

The IndyCar series shifts to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, this weekend, but VeeKay’s participation in the three-day event from June 18 through the 55-lap race on June 20 is in question.

VeeKay is the 2020 IndyCar Rookie of the Year and in his second year with Ed Carpenter Racing.

In May, VeeKay secured his first IndyCar win at the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and is currently fifth in the season’s championship standings.

