IU football halts activities after increase in COVID-19 cases; Old Oaken Bucket Game in jeopardy

Head coach Tom Allen of the Indiana Hoosiers walks the sidelines in the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium on November 07, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University football team has paused all team-related activities because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program, IU announced Tuesday evening.

IU says the team did not practice Tuesday morning, and all players and Tier I coaches and staff have undergone PCR testing.

The university says no decision has been made regarding Saturday’s game versus Purdue, who also called off practice Tuesday as their program evaluates the results of recent COVID-19 testing.

In light of Tuesday’s developments, the Old Oaken Bucket Game appears to be in serious jeopardy. IU and Purdue have played every year since 1920 and started awarding the Old Oaken Bucket to the game’s winner in 1925.

“The health and safety of our students, coaches and staff is paramount,” IU Vice President & Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said in a release. “In consultation with our medical experts, we decided this is the appropriate decision at this time. We will continue to assess the situation moving forward.”

