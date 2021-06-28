IU, Purdue’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups set

MADISON, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 07: Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots a free throw during the second half of a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center on January 07, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Hoosiers 80-73 in double overtime. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten released this year’s matchups for the conference’s annual basketball showdown with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Indiana will travel to Syracuse, while Purdue will host Florida State. Both games will be played on Tuesday, November 30.

Both the Hoosiers and Boilermakers dropped their Challenge games last season, but the Big Ten still won the series with a 7-5 record.

The Boilers have met the Seminoles twice in the Challenge, losing in 2005 and 2018 in Tallahassee. The Hoosiers played the Orange once in the rivalry series, losing in the Carrier Dome in 2013.

Full Big Ten/ACC Challenge Schedule

Monday, November 29

Notre Dame at Illinois

Iowa at Virginia

Tuesday, November 30

Indiana at Syracuse

Florida State at Purdue

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Duke at Ohio State

Minnesota at Pittsburgh

Clemson at Rutgers

Wednesday, December 1

Virginia Tech at Maryland

Michigan at North Carolina

Louisville at Michigan State

Nebraska at North Carolina State

Miami at Penn State

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech