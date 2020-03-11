IUPUI wins first Horizon League title, earns first bid to NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IUPUI (23-8, 15-3) beat Green Bay (19-13, 13-5) Tuesday 51-37 to win its first Horizon League conference tournament title in program history.



The Jaguars will make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. IUPUI has competed in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) six of the last seven seasons.

“I want to say how grateful we are to have played in the WNIT. That’s a great tournament,” said IUPUI head coach Austin Parkinson. “We build our program for the tournament. We’re not small. We’re not five-ten, five-eleven. I got six-two, six-three inside. We’ll be excited to find out who we play and where we go.”



Greenwood native Holly Hoopingarner led the floor with 16 points and was named the conference tournament MVP. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett presented the award to Hoopingarner after the game.



“It felt unreal. It didn’t even feel like it was a real experience,” Hoopingarner said.



The Jaguars had three scoring in double figures. Macee Williams had 13 points, and Rachel McLimore had 10 points.



IUPUI will find out where it plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Monday, March 16.