INDIANAPOLIS — The Jaguars finished an incredible season winning the Horizon League Championship 61-54 over Cleveland State at Farmers Colosseum, punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

IUPUI won the program’s first ever conference title in 2020, but were unable to compete in March Madness due to the pandemic. This year, the Jaguars will make their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Four-time Horizon League Player of the Year Macee Williams led all scorers with 19 points and 18 rebounds, but it was Lawrence North’s Destiny Perkins who sealed the win. After letting the lead slip away, Perkins completed a four-point play to put the Jaguars up six points.

Right now, IUPUI is projected as the no. 12 seed in the tournament, playing at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The brackets will be decided on Sunday night.