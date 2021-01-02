Jaguars at Colts: How we see it

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

Broadcast: CBS4.

Playoff push

It’s come to this: win and hope. The various options for a Colts’ return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and just the second time in the last six years all hinge on them taking care of business in their rematch with the Jaguars. Or as Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly called it, their “redemption game.’’ Like everyone else associated with the team, the memory of the week 1 loss in Jacksonville remains fresh. It was 27-20 and it was inexcusable.

Win and hope.

The avenues to at least a wild-card berth will be known after the 1 p.m. games unfold. The Colts need only one of three teams to lose: the 10-5 Baltimore Ravens at 4-10-1 Cincinnati, the 10-5 Miami Dolphins at 12-3 Buffalo or the 10-5 Cleveland Browns at home against 12-3 Pittsburgh.

Even if a wild-card spot is eliminated by the time the Colts and Jaguars kickoff, Indy still can work its way into the playoffs as the AFC South champion with a win and a loss by the 10-5 Tennessee Titans at 4-11 Houston.

Coach Frank Reich wants total focus on Jacksonville so there won’t be any updates on the Lucas Oil Stadium scoreboards on the relevant 1 p.m. games as the Colts go through warm-ups. Neither will there be updates from Houston on the Titans’ game.

“It’s a potential distraction and maybe it’s not to all guys,’’ Reich said. “But if it’s a distraction to one guy, that’s one guy too many. It’s just better not to have them up there.’’

Nice try.

It’s only human nature for players to keep track with what’s going on elsewhere, considering what’s on the line. They’ll know. Most will want to know.

That includes quarterback Philip Rivers.

“My normal mode when we play the 4 o’clock game is . . . kind of flip through the other games on the Sunday Ticket on my phone,’’ he said. “To say I won’t be doing that would be a lie. Yes, I don’t be consumed with it, but I will be aware.

“I think to try to pretend like you’re not going to know the outcome of those games is probably unrealistic, but I don’t think it needs to consume our locker room.’’

O-line shuffle

Remember when the Colts’ offensive line was all about stability? It was the only group in the NFL a year ago to go with the same starting combination in all 16 games, and the consecutive game streak reached 22 before left tackle Anthony Castonzo missed the week 5 trip to Cleveland with a rib injury.

Sunday, Rivers will operate behind the 6th different o-line combo, and the 4th in the last six games. Right tackle Braden Smith is back after missing the Steelers game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but Castonzo is on IR after undergoing surgery on his right ankle.

This week’s shuffling involves filling Castonzo’s massive void. Remember, the Colts are 3-12 when he’s missed a game with an injury.

It appears the two most likely options involve moving All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson to left tackle, or insert recently-signed 10-year veteran Jared Veldheer into the starting lineup. No one’s asking, but we’d opt for starting Veldheer. If he holds up, super, you haven’t had to mess with the interior of Rivers’ protection. If Veldheer struggles, yank him, move Nelson outside and find a replacement at left guard, perhaps rookie Danny Pinter or Joey Hunt.

Team, individual goals

This is one of those situations where achieving individual milestones enhances team success.

Jonathan Taylor needs 84 yards to join Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk, Joe Addai and Dominic Rhodes as the only Colts’ rookie backs to crack the 1,000-yard mark. He’s averaged 97.6 yards per game and 5.5 yards per attempt over his last five games, and the Jaguars’ run defense has been, well, exploitable this season. It ranks 30th in league, giving up 145.3 yards per game. The average balloons to 177.6 yards over the last five games.

Also, Rivers needs one TD pass to break a tie with Dan Marino (420) and move into sole possession of 5th place on the NFL’s all-time list. During his first year in Indy, he’s directed an offense that’s averaging 28.2 points per game – OK, the defensive TDs and return TD certainly have helped – and another average day would have this group finish with 451 points. That would rank 3rd in franchise history behind Peyton Manning’s 2004 Colts and Andrew Luck’s 2014 bunch.

Finally, Rodrigo Blankenship’s next field goal snaps a tie with Raul Allegre (30) and sets team record for a rookie. His 131 points already are a rookie record and he could move into the top-3 with nine more points. Mike Vanderjagt set the team mark with 157 in 2003 and also sits on the No. 2 rung with 145 in ’99. Adam Vinatieri is next with 140 points in ’13 and ’14.

A relentless run game and efficient pass game is the necessary mix, complemented by another strong day from the rookie kicker. Get Taylor his. Get Rivers his. Get Hot Rod his. And get the job done.

About the Jags

The NFL’s worst team won’t be bringing its best – whatever that is – to Indy. An ankle injury has ended James Robinson’s season, leaving him with 1,070 yards and leaving him short of Dominic Rhodes’ 1,104 yards in ’01. That’ll remain the NFL record for an undrafted rookie. The Jaguars’ running game is in the hands of Dare Ogunbowale, who has rushed for 95 yards on 18 carries this season.

Also, leading receiver D.J. Chark (53 catches, 706 yards, five TDs) has been ruled out with a shin injury.

That brings us to QB1. For a fifth time in six games, that’s Mike Glennon. Apparently, the Gardner Minshew II era is over in Jacksonville. Glennon might be a suitable short-term answer, but he’s never been a viable starter. He’s 6-20 as a starter, and four of those wins came during his 2013 rookie season with Tampa Bay. His last win as a starter: week 3 of 2017 against Pittsburgh while with the Chicago Bears.

Of course, it must be pointed out the Colts have had difficulty dealing with a variety of Jaguars QBs. Jacksonville is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings, and three different QBs have been under center in the wins: Minshew (twice), Cody Kessler (once) and Blake Bortles (four).

And the winner is

Colts 31, Jaguars 16. Too much to play for against a team that has nothing on the line and not enough play-making talent on offense. Some advice: jump on the Jaguars early and see how much want-to they brought with them.

