Jerome Hunter will not return to Indiana next season

MADISON, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 07: Jerome Hunter #21 of the Indiana Hoosiers dunks against Jonathan Davis #1 of the Wisconsin Badgers during a game at Kohl Center on January 07, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Hoosiers 80-73 in double overtime. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – New Indiana head basketball coach Mike Woodson announced on Thursday that Jerome Hunter will not return to the team next season.

“We appreciate everything that Jerome has done as a member of the program and wish him nothing but the best in the future,” said Woodson in a school news release.

The forward played in 55 career games over two seasons averaging 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 25 games (four starts) last year.

Woodson has been busy building the roster since being hired in late March.

All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis decided to return instead of entering the NBA Draft, while key contributors Khristian Lander, Jordan Geronimo and Race Thompson pulled their names out of the NCAA transfer protocol.

Woodson also added transfers Xavier Johnson (guard from Pittsburgh) and Miller Kopp (forward from Northwestern).

Al Durham left the program for Providence, Armaan Franklin departed for Virginia and Joey Brunk transfered to Ohio State to be reunited with his coach at Butler, Chris Holtmann.