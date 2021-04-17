Joey Brunk commits to Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS – Joey Brunk is transferring from Indiana to Ohio State, where he will play for Buckeyes Head Coach Chris Holtmann a second time.

Brunk announced his commitment to OSU Saturday on Twitter.

The Southport High School graduate played his freshman season (2016-17) at Butler when Holtmann was the Bulldogs’ head coach.

“Once I was in the portal, we had some really good conversations,” Brunk told FOX59’s JoJo Gentry Monday. “It just made sense and felt right.”

Brunk transferred from Butler to Indiana in 2019. During his 2019-2020 season as a red-shirt junior, he started 31 of 32 games and averaged 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest. He also shot 52.2% from the field.

He did not play for the Hoosiers last year, mending a back injury.

“I feel really good about where I’m at,” Brunk said. “My surgeon also feels really good about everything. Kind of hoping it’s one of those things that’s behind me.”

Brunk was the glue that that kept the Hoosiers together last season. He expects to carry that responsibility over to Columbus, where he will play his last year of eligibility.

“I think’s going to be part of my deal,” Brunk said. “That’s something that I embrace and I’m good with. I want to lead through my through my work ethic and passion.”

Brunk said he expects to pursue another Masters Degree, while playing for the Buckeyes.