Joey Brunk to transfer to Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – JANUARY 23: Joey Brunk #50 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots the ball against the Michigan State Spartans at Assembly Hall on January 23, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Joey Brunk is transferring to Ohio State, where he will play for Chris Holtmann a second time.

The Southport High School graduate played his freshman season (2016-17) at Butler University when Holtmann was the Bulldogs’ head coach.

This is Brunk’s last year of eligibility after two seasons at Indiana.

Brunk transferred from Butler to Indiana in 2019. During his 2019-2020 season as a red-shirt junior, he started 31 of 32 games and averaged 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest. He also shot 52.2% from the field.

Brunk did not play for the Hoosiers last season, mending a back injury.