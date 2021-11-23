Countdown to Indy Fuel "All You Can Eat," night
Johnson scores 14, Indiana rolls past Jackson State 70-35

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds, Indiana held Jackson State to 21% shooting and the Hoosiers defeated the Tigers 70-35 on Tuesday night.

As has been the case so far this season, the Hoosiers dominated the first half, building a 34-17 lead at the break. Entering the game, Indiana had allowed an average of 20 first-half points and a 22% opponents’ field goal percentage. Jackson State made 5 of 26 shots for 19% in the first half.

Indiana went on to score the first 13 points of the second half and later had a 16-point run during which Jackson State did not score for eight minutes. Oddly, the Hoosiers did not score in the final 4:54 as Jackson State finished with a 7-0 run.

Miller Kopp scored 12 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11 points and four blocks for the Hoosiers (5-0).

Gabe Watson scored 14 points for Jackson State (0-5) and Jayveous McKinnis grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Tigers finished at 21% from the field and made only 3 of 19 3-pointers.

