Kenny Moore, Colts defense, look forward to 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An isolated Colts cornerback Kenny Moore is all of us right now.

“It’s awful,” Moore smiles at the prospect of continuing virtual meetings. “Naw, I’m just kidding. You just gotta take it day by day. Whatever happens happens because it’s the best for our health.”

Speaking of health, Moore missed the last five games of 2019 with a high-ankle sprain. The Colts defense struggled mightily without its top nickel corner, allowing more than 30 points in four of those five games.

“We’re just leaving 2019 in 2019,” Moore explains. “We got a lot of work to do. We can’t worry about the picture everyone else paints of the Indianapolis Colts. To be the team we want to be in the future, we’re starting to work right now.”

Joining the cornerback group in that work is three-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes, a free agent acquisition from the Vikings. For Moore and the rest of the young defensive backs, a veteran presence like Rhodes is a welcome addition.

“I think it’ll be the same as whenever we had Mike Mitchell,” Moore says. “He brought a lot of experience to the room, and he gave us a lot of pointers and things to look out for and things to expect. Mike Mitchell actually taught us how to watch film and how to take what we learned in the meeting room to the field each day in practice, so I think Xavier Rhodes can do the same thing.”

Moore says he’s been working out with Rhodes in South Florida over the past few months, so the pair will have a bit of familiarity with one another before taking the field in Indianapolis later this year.