Knicks rally past Pacers 106-102, reach .500 under Thibodeau

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 02: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers and Austin Rivers #9 of the New York Knicks battle for a loose ball during the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 02, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Austin Rivers made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:23 left and finished with 15 points to help the New York Knicks rally past the Indiana Pacers 106-102 on Saturday night.

The Knicks have won three of four to pull to .500 after six games under new coach Tom Thibodeau. R.J. Barrett scored a team-best 25 points.

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with a career-high 33 points but had his shot blocked with less than a minute to go, which led to another basket by Rivers during an 11-0 run that helped seal the win. Indiana has lost two of three.