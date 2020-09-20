Longtime season ticket holders are eager for Colts home opener

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis resident Carole Shanley has been a Colts season ticket holder since 1984 when the team relocated to Indianapolis.



Nothing, not even concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, is keeping her away from Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, when the Colts welcome the Minnesota Vikings for their home opener.



The Colts are allowing 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil, which equates to about 3.5% capacity.

“I’m anxious to go just to see what the place is like with 2,500 fans,” Shanley said. “I just feel like it’s our opening game. Gotta be there. We just don’t miss them.”



Carole and her husband have lived in Indianapolis since 1976. They put their names in for Colts tickets eight years later and never looked back.



“When we heard the Colts were coming, we had some good friends. They sent their money in, and we sent our money in. They got a Sorry Charlie and their check back, and we got four tickets,” Carole said.



Dean Denhart has also been a Colts season ticket holder since 1984. He opted to not attend the home opener this season because his wife is ill.



“They said no way does she need to get contaminated. So, I don’t dare bring something home to her,” Denhart said. “Yes we can all wear masks and whatever, but we just don’t know. I would rather be safe than sorry.”



The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX59.