LAS VEGAS – Ever since his unexpected retirement in 2019, it’s been like Where’s Waldo?

Where is Andrew Luck?

Tuesday he was in Las Vegas preparing to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The quarterback is among 21 inductees in the hall’s class of 2022.

Luck was a standout at Stanford before the Colts drafted him with the number one overall pick in 2012.

“In many ways, I feel like we struck gold and I struck gold, personally,” Luck said. “I got to go to these amazing places. I was a kid from Texas and got to go to California. That was like, exotic.

“It was an amazing school with amazing people. I got to throw to amazing people. We had a bunch of talent and we worked really hard. We had a bunch of great coaches. We just struck gold and we had a good time.”

Luck’s father, Oliver, was a two-time Academic All-American at West Virginia and stressed making the most out of the education at Stanford.

“My hero was my dad. I know he didn’t talk much about his career, but there was a little thing about being an Academic All-American,” said Luck. “I thought, ‘oh my gosh, that’s cool.’ I want to be like that. I want to be like my dad.

“The value of trying to do okay in school and also being okay to want to be the best football player you can be was instilled in me and my siblings early. It was awesome to have an opportunity to do that at Stanford.”

Since his retirement, Luck has not wanted to do any interviews on camera, but FOX59 did speak to him for about five minutes off camera. He says he’s doing very well in his life after football.

He and his wife, Nicole, are back at Stanford with their two young daughters as he continues his education.

Former Colts defensive back Mike Doss was also part of the class for his career at Ohio State and longtime voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, Don Fischer won the hall’s Chris Schenkel Award.