Christian Lundgaard celebrates his first Indycar victory at Toronto on July 16, 2023.

An agreement from last winter finally came to a close for Christian Lundgaard. The second-year Indycar driver for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing won in dominant fashion at Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday.

“My best friend and I made a bet prior to the season that we wouldn’t shave our mustache until I won a race,” Lundgaard said. “I’m glad it’s finally gone.”

Lundgaard led 54 of the 85 laps on the streets of Toronto after winning the pole on Saturday.

Despite racing with a broken front wing, Alex Palou finished second. Palou has amassed nine straight top five finishes.

Colton Herta, Scott Dixon, and Josef Newgarden rounded out the top five at Toronto.

The NTT Indycar Series will turn its attention to Iowa Speedway for a double-header on July 22nd and July 23rd.