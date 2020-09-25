MAC, Ball State football to return this fall

MUNCIE, IN – AUGUST 30: Head coach Mike Neu of the Ball State Cardinals watches from the sideline during the game against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on August 30, 2018 in Muncie, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Mid-American Conference presidents have voted to hold its football season this fall.

The league will play a six-game conference-only schedule beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4 and ending with the MAC Football Championship game on Dec. 18 or 19.

The MAC will require student-athletes to get four tests per week and anyone with a positive test will undergo cardiac screening. The complete testing protocol will be released next week and will begin on Monday, Oct. 5.

“I joined with all of the other MAC presidents in making this important decision based on the recommendations of a team of medical experts,” said Ball State University president Geoffrey S. Mearns. “Their recommendations include a robust testing protocol that will substantially mitigate the risk to the players, the coaches and the other members of our university community.”

There will be no general attendance fans or tailgating allowed at games. Team schedules will be released at a later date.

The MAC initially suspended all fall sports on August 8th. The availability of tests and the speed of results led to Friday’s decision to return to play.

“We were clear that we would continue to explore opportunities for our teams to compete and keep the guidance from medical experts top of mind,” said Cardinals’ Athletic Director Beth Goetz. “That guidance has led us to an opportunity for our football team to participate this fall which we are thrilled about. We will continue to create a safe environment for everyone involved. I can’t wait to see the football team in action and all of our student-athletes back in uniform soon.”

WE’RE BACK! I LOVE THIS TEAM! CAN’T WAIT! #DOB — Coach Mike Neu (@BSUCoachNeu) September 25, 2020