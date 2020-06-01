“Makers of Moments” details Colts’ community efforts

INDIANAPOLIS – A good game week routine is vital to surviving an NFL season.

Film review and corrections start the week. Three days of practice and a walk-through follow. All leading up to game day.

But just as important to the Colts?

The players’ off day, also known as “Community Monday”.

“The players are not by any means forced to do “Community Mondays”, said Ashley Powell, the Colts director of community relations. “They are quite literally taking a pen and signing their name or jersey number on a sign up sheet. We’re so fortunate to have a locker room full of really high character individuals that are just always so willing to give of their time.”

Mondays are just the beginning of the outreach.

There are fan events, kids’ camps, the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign and a military appreciation initiative.

Powell and her department highlight the franchise’s efforts in an annual publication called, “Makers of Moments”.

“It’s a really nice piece to be able to showcase to our season-ticket members and really just our general fanbase what we’ve done for the full year as an organization,” Powell said. “It’s really important for us as an organization to make that impact in the community and this is our way of presenting it to everybody in a nice bound-book.”

The Colts distribute “Makers of Moments” to season-ticket and suite holders as well as corporate partners. All fans can see the book online on the team’s website in the community section.

“It’s a nice little escape, I think for people to kind of remember what we did and gives them something to look forward to,” Powell told FOX59. “Sports really has that way, I think of bringing people together and uniting them in a way unlike anything else, so it’s a good piece to be able to look and reference at this time.”

The Colts hosted over 120 community events last year. Powell’s personal favorite, along with several of the players’ is the playground build.

“They don’t show up at the end for a photo opp, they’re there from the start, said Powell. “They’re moving mulch, they’re holding up slides as they’re being bolted in, they’re painting, they’re doing everything. They could be coming off of a really hard game day on Sundays and they’re still there and ready to go with whatever we need and are just always willing to give of their time and do such a great job for us.”