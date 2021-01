INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It’s come to this: win and hope. The various options for a Colts’ return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and just the second time in the last six years all hinge on them taking care of business in their rematch with the Jaguars. Or as Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly called it, their “redemption game.’’ Like everyone else associated with the team, the memory of the week 1 loss in Jacksonville remains fresh. It was 27-20 and it was inexcusable.