Marco Andretti wins Indy 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti has won the pole for the 104th Indianapolis 500 with a speed of 231.068 miles per hour.

It’s the Andretti Autosport driver’s first Indy 500 pole.

2008 500 champion Scott Dixon and 2017 winner Takuma Sato round out the front row.

Marco’s grandfather, Mario, captured the Indy 500 pole three times, the last in 1987. His father, Michael, never won the 500 pole in his accomplished career.

The final three rows on the starting grid after the Fast Nine Shootout Sunday are as follows:

Row 1

1. Marco Andretti – 231.068 MPH 2. Scott Dixon – 231.051 3. Takuma Sato – 230.725

Row 2

4. Rinus VeeKay – 230.704 5. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 230.648 6. James Hinchcliffe – 229.870

Row 3

7. Alex Palou – 229.676 8. Graham Rahal – 229.380 9. Alexander Rossi – 229.234