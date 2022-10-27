INDIANAPOLIS — The celebrations for the 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner have just begun. Marcus Ericsson’s likeness was unveiled on the Borg-Warner Trophy on Thursday.

“You get a greater understanding of how much time and work this takes, and how special it is,” Ericsson said. “To come here today and see the end result is even more special.”

The crew of the No. 8 Huski Chocolate Honda was also present for Thursday’s unveiling. Ericsson was quick to credit his entire Chip Ganassi team.

“It’s such a team effort to win this race,” Ericsson said. “And seeing all my guys and girls on the 8 car here, it means a lot to share this moment with them.”

Ericsson said he will take the Borg-Warner trophy to his home country of Sweden in the coming weeks– both to Stockholm for a media tour, and his hometown of Kumla.