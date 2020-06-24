Marian remembers Sister Norma Rocklage

INDIANAPOLIS – An educator. A spiritual leader. A fan.

Sister Norma Rocklage brought inspiration to Marian athletics for decades. She passed away this week.

“You wanted to be around her,” says Marian women’s basketball head coach Katie Gearlds. “She was sharp and witty, so clever, and we’re gonna miss her.”

“(She was) such an integral part of this University and the spirit and the athletic program” adds football coach Mark Henninger. “Just an amazing, amazing person.”

“She was the biggest fan, the biggest encourager,” continues volleyball coach Ashlee Pritchard. “She was always waiting with a high-five and a hug.”

From time to time, Sister Norma couldn’t wait.

“In between sets or timeouts, as coaches we’re trying to collect what we’re gonna say,” explains Pritchard. “We’d go back over to the team, and she’s got the team in their own, little huddle. You can’t say no. You just let her run the huddle and afterwards you’re like, ‘Okay. Listen to Sister Norma. Let’s go!'”

Preserving Sister Norma’s legacy, Marian plans to keep the hat she wore to every athletic event in its halls.

“It’s special,” says Marian Director of Athletics Steve Downing. “We’re gonna put it in one of these trophy cases.

“She told me that it’ll give (us) luck,” he smiles.

Remembered in spirit, but her physical absence will still be noticeable — and painful.

“I learned a lot from her, and we’re gonna be at a loss not having her,” continues Downing.

“(She is) one of the greatest blessings that I’ve ever come across,” says Gearlds.

“The memory that she left and the legacy is gonna be felt for a really long time,” adds Pritchard.

“As this University has grown, it’s been built really on her legacy,” explains Henninger.

A legacy of passion, service, and love, that as long as Marian stands, will never die out.