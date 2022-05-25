INDIANAPOLIS – The Fever announced Wednesday afternoon that Marianne Stanley is no longer the team’s head coach.

Assistant coach Carlos Knox will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Stanley was in her third season as head coach, leading the Fever to a 14-49 record in that time. The team is off to a 2-7 start this season after a major roster rebuild in the offseason.

“With this new group of players, it is time for our organization to go in a different direction,” Fever interim general manager Lin Dunn said in a team release. “This was a difficult decision and we wish Marianne the very best in the future.”

“I want to thank the Simon family and the Fever organization for the opportunity to lead this team over the past two and a half years,” said Stanley. “I look forward to the next chapter in my basketball journey, as well as being able to spend more time with my family.”

Knox returned to the Fever this year as an assistant after a previous stint as the team’s player development coach. He’s one of the most decorated players in IUPUI basketball history, holding most of the school’s scoring records.

The Fever will play the rest of their home games at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Coliseum as Gainbridge Fieldhouse undergoes renovations. The team hosts the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.