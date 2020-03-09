Augusta National Golf Club releases statement on coronavirus concerns regarding Masters, ANWA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley has released a statement, saying the club is monitoring the coronavirus situation, and that at this time, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tournament, Drive, Chip and Putt and The Masters will all be played as scheduled.

Ridley says the club will continue to monitor the situation and “take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all involved.”

You can read the full statement below:

The safety, health and well-being of everyone is our top priority at Augusta National Golf Club. We are, therefore, mindful of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, which has been widely reported and continues to spread in areas where it has been detected. Augusta National is not only monitoring the situation closely, but also consulting with relevant experts, including the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Georgia Department of Public Health and local authorities. As a result of the collaboration, and based upon our knowledge of the situation at this time, we are proceeding as scheduled for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament. We will continue to review the available facts and information with the experts and authorities, establish precautions and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all involved. We are asking that everyone follow the preventative actions advised by the CDC to mitigate the spread of any virus. In addition, we strongly encourage all thsoe traveling to Augusta, Georgia, to become knowledgeable of the most recent travel protocols and restrictions. Regularly updated information can be found by visiting the websites of the CDC and U.S. Department of State. Thank you for your time and attention, and we appreciate your understanding as this matter continues to develop. FRED S. RIDLEY

CHAIRMAN