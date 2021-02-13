McDermott, Turner spark Pacers past struggling Hawks

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 13: Doug McDermott #20 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 13, 2021 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Doug McDermott scored 26 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers won their second straight game with a 125-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

The Hawks blew a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter as Indiana scored 41 points in the final period and used a 27-7 run to take control of the game. It marked the first time this season that the Pacers have scored 40 or more points in a quarter.

Aaron Holiday was the spark with the outcome on the line, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the fourth.

Atlanta, a loser in six of its last seven, got 24 points and 10 rebounds from Clint Capela. Trae Young had 15 points and 14 assists but didn’t attempt a 3-pointer for just the second time in his career.

The Hawks took a 73-72 lead on Young’s floater with 8:10 left in the third. A pair of free throws by John Collins matched Atlanta’s biggest lead at the time at eight at the 3:37 mark, and the Hawks were up 87-84 entering the fourth.

It didn’t last long. Leading by nine after a pair of free throws by Cam Reddish, the Hawks were outscored by 20 points before McDermott hit a pair of free throws with 3:03 remaining.

JaKarr Sampson’s runner gave Indiana its first double-digit lead midway through the second. The Hawks trimmed the lead to one on Capela’s layup before the Pacers were up 62-58 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Each of the starters came over to give Hawks assistant Nate McMillan, their former head coach, a hug a few seconds before tipoff. It was the first the teams have played this season. … Jeremy Lamb came off the bench for the second straight game as coach Nate Bjorkgren stayed with McDermott in the starting lineup. Lamb had seven points in 19 minutes. … Lamb began the game leading the team with a 96.6% on free throws. He had made 24 in a row before missing in the fourth.

Hawks: Rookie G Skylar Mays, coming off a 20-point performance in Friday’s loss to San Antonio, was the first player off the bench, replacing Reddish midway through the first. Mays finished with no points in nine minutes. … Young failed to score 20 for the first time in his last 13 games. … Danilo Gallinari began the game as the NBA’s leader in free throw percentage, but missed for the first time in 22 attempts at the end of the first. … F De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery), G Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee fracture), G Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery), Rajon Rondo (lower back pain) and G Tony Snell (right Achilles tenderness) were out.

LOOKING FOR A ROLE

Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said rookie forward Onyeka Okongwu, the No. 6 overall draft pick, is progressing slowly after the cancellation of the NBA Summer League and a left foot injury that delayed his debut until last month. Okongwu, who did not play against the Pacers, is still trying to carve out a role.

“We’re not throwing him out there to be a rotational player right now,” Pierce said. “We’re throwing him out there mainly because we need a body and it does give him an opportunity to get his feet wet some.”

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Chicago on Monday.

Hawks: Visit the New York Knicks on Monday.