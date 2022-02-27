Scott McLaughlin started on the pole and after 100 laps took the checkered flag as the IndyCar season began at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

A three-time Supercars champion in Australia, McLaughlin won IndyCar Rookie of the Year last year, finishing 14th in the 2021 season, but only podiumed in one race (Texas). The 2022 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg marks his first win in the IndyCar series.

Behind McLaughlin, reigning series champion, Chip Ganassi’s Alex Palou finished second, completing an impressive drive up from 10th at the start of the race. Will Power rounded out the podium, falling just shy of his third career win on the streets of St. Petersburg.

2021’s winner at St. Petersburg, Colton Herta finished fourth in IndyCar’s 2022 debut. The 21-year old was followed by his Andretti Autosport teammate Romain Grosjean, Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing, and RLL’s Graham Rahal. Two more Ganassi cars would be next in Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon with Dale Coyne’s Takuma Sato rounding out the top 10.

IndyCar will take two weekends off from racing before resuming the season at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 20.