SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey will retire after this season, the university announced Thursday.

Notre Dame said Brey will meet with the media Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss his departure.

Brey, 63, spent 23 seasons at Notre Dame and is the winningest coach in the program’s history with 481 victories.

University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick released the following statement:

“Mike (Brey) and I have talked often in recent years about a future transition in the program’s leadership and during our most recent conversation we reached the mutual conclusion that the end of this season represented the right time.

“That Mike (Brey) is the winningest coach in the 119-year history of Notre Dame men’s basketball speaks to his skill as a teacher of the game. His even greater legacy, however, lies in his achievements as an educator and mentor of the young men who played for him. In that sense, he represents this University as well as any coach I have worked with during my time at Notre Dame. And for that reason, I look forward to working with Mike to define his future role within Notre Dame Athletics.”

The Fighting Irish have begun the 2022-2023 season 9-10, with a 1-7 conference record.