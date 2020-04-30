More work ahead for Colts, including addressing Malik Hooker’s contract

PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 03: Malik Hooker #29 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 3, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There was so much work to do in the aftermath of last season, and much work has been done.

Philip Rivers is the Indianapolis Colts’ short-term fix at quarterback, albeit an expensive one at $25 million. A pair of second-round draft picks – wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor – have greatly upgraded his supporting cast.

“That’s a helluva punch for our offense with these two guys,’’ owner Jim Irsay said during the team’s latest episode of ‘With the Next Pick.’

Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni agreed. He was encouraged by Frank Reich to interrupt the on-going Zoom draft proceedings after Ballard selected Pittman with the 34th overall pick and Taylor with the 41st pick of round 2.

“Let’s gooooo! Woooooo!’’ he shouted. “I’m Zoom-bombing ya. Just wanted to say ‘thank you.’ Oh my goodness. I’m feeling great.’’

Six weeks earlier, a trade delivered a long-term addition to the defense. The price for DeForest Buckner was hefty – the 13th overall pick in the draft followed by a four-year extension worth roughly $21 million per year – but the defensive tackle is the type of player capable of elevating the performance of everyone around him.

Shortly thereafter, free agency added veteran corners Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie, and defensive tackle Sheldon Day, a teammate of Buckner’s in San Francisco and a Warren Central H.S. product.

Change is inevitable in the NFL, but it’s been a constant with the Colts under Ballard’s leadership. Consider:

1. Only six players remain from the previous regimes: wideout T.Y. Hilton, left tackle Anthony Castonzo, tight end Jack Doyle, center Ryan Kelly, backup offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark and long-snapper Luke Rhodes.

2. Of the 91 players on the roster, nearly one third – 29 – are with the team for the first time. That includes the nine draft picks and 10 undrafted rookies.

3. At least five projected starters have been added in the last six weeks: Rivers, Buckner, Rhodes, Pittman and tight end Trey Burton. Carrie could make it six if the Colts leave Kenny Moore III as their nickel corner. We could argue Taylor should be viewed as a semi-starter with the team’s intention of using him in tandem with Marlon Mack.

“Did we get everything accomplished that we wanted to?’’ Ballard asked after the draft. “No, every team in this league has holes and it’s not perfect. That’s why you work through the season.

“But we think we’ve done good work. Now, we’ve got to prove it . . . now we’ve got the team and y’all know us well enough, we’re still going to have some tinkering as we go along and even going into the season. But now we have to work and come together and earn it each and every day.’’

That in mind, here are a few more issues moving forward:

Malik Hooker: The May 4 deadline is staring the Colts in the face. Do they exercise the fifth-year option for safety Malik Hooker, or allow him to become an unrestricted free agent after this season?

Ballard said Saturday the team would “sit down and we’ll talk about the direction we’re going to go there.’’

Picking up the fifth-year option comes with a $6.7 million base salary for 2021.

The fact the Colts still were debating the issue this week seems to indicate there still was indecision. Hooker was the 15th overall pick in 2017 and has endured three uneven seasons. He’s registered seven interceptions, 116 tackles and 11 passes defensed in 34 games, but his effectiveness and availability have been impacted by injuries.

One overriding fact: Hooker turned 24 April 2, and it’s tough to give up on a gifted player at such an age.

Another overriding fact: $6.7 million is certainly affordable for a starting safety.

Coming together: The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the Colts’ offseason work. They’re still connecting via Zoom and doing whatever possible to prepare for whenever some form of normalcy returns, but serious work can’t begin until the quarantine is lifted and players are allowed to return to the team facilities.

Every team is dealing with the same situation, so in that sense it’s a level playing field.

However, teams with new quarterbacks face significant issues. No one knows when Rivers will be able to shake Hilton’s hand, let alone throw him passes. Same with Pittman, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and the rest of the receivers.

We remember the 2018 training camp in Westfield when we asked Hilton how long it would take for he and Andrew Luck to regain their pitch-and-catch timing. Luck had missed the previous season and the ’18 offseason workouts while dealing with his shoulder issues.

Hilton laughed.

“Just like when you wake up. You brush your teeth and wash your face,’’ he said. “It’s easy for us.’’

Easy for him to say. Luck and Hilton had been together since the 2012 draft.

On one hand, Rivers should have no problem picking up Reich’s offense, even with limited on-field work. He knows the basics from the time together with the Chargers.

But any quarterback will insist there’s no substitute for daily and weekly work with his receivers. It takes time to learn each other’s nuances and techniques.

Time is on no one’s side.

Evaluating the talent: This is another area that will be greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It pales in comparison to everything else that’s going on, but missing on-field work during the quarantine is time that can’t be made up.

Ballard, Reich and their support staff have a good read on the roster. They drafted the nine players and added the 10 undrafted players for a reason. But players emerge and fade when they’re tossed together in on-field work. That begins with the offseason workout program, accelerates in OTAs and minicamps and culminates during training camp.

There most certainly won’t be any offseason work, and no one knows if/when training camp will commence. Determining a final roster might come down to a few weeks of practice before the season begins.

